Royal family shares rare update as King Charles' niece celebrates major milestone

Lady Louise has officially graduated from the University of St Andrews.

The official Instagram handle of the British royal family shared update of King Charles' niece's milestone on Thursday.

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The palace congratulated Lady Louise, the daughter of the Duke & Duchess of Edinburgh, youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

In the caption, the palace wrote, "Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!"

"Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree," they added.

Buckingham palace shared one photo of Lady Louise holding her degree, and another featuring her with her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

Royal fans also poured their love in the comments section. One wrote, "She looks just like the late Queen Elizabeth! congratulations Lady Louise!"

"Congratulations to Lady Louise and family . Regards," another added.