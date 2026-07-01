Young M.A. makes emotional music comeback

Young M.A. has made her return to the spotlight.

The rapper is set to releasee her new album Kween, which marks her first full-length project in five years.

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This album arrives as Young celebrates the 10th anniversary of her breakout hit OOOUUU.

In an interview with People Magazine, Young said, "It just felt like spiritually, it was time."

"It was just time for me to speak out. A lot of stuff [was] just floating around, and nobody really understood my POV, and one thing about me, I'm going to put in the music. I'm not going to really speak too much on it," she added.

The Still Free rapper further also shared, "To be honest, with my supporters, they was looking forward to me [releasing a new project]. They was wondering what was going on, and it was silent for a minute."

"A lot of things was out there that I just had to clarify and bring it into the music, so I explained it to them," she noted.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Katorah Marrero, further shared about the album that she had to make sure she was "able to say everything that needed to be said."

"And not overdo it neither, at the same time, [and] still try to keep a balance with music that felt good still, but also being vulnerable to what happened ... and then let you know I'm good, though," she added. "When you're dealing with a lot of issues, and you don't really express it out loud and deal with it personally, it catches up to you."

"You start to suppress it with things that feel like it's helping you escape, and you can lose control, and not understand what's going on and get caught up in that. And sometimes, it's hard to get out," she added further.

Beyond music, the rapper also shared that her time away allowed her to focus on her health and develop new business ventures and launch her fitness brand, KNRTH.