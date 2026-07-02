Nara Smith breaks silence on daughter's cancer battle

Nara Smith has broken her silence on the reason behind reduced presence on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the famous influencer revealed that her 2-year-old daughter Whimsy Lou was diagnosed with cancer late last year. She immediately began chemotherapy after doctors discovered the disease had spread.

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In an emotional video, Smith shared about navigating one of the most difficult periods of her life while recovering from childbirth.

"Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard. "A lot of you have probably realized that I've been posting a little less and this is the reason why," she shared.

Adding, "Having found all of this out and navigating this while postpartum, also loving and caring for our other kids at home, also being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging."

Furthermore, Smith shared that while some days are a "little earlier," others are "really hard," noting, "all I can do is try my best and show up in all those areas in the best way that I can."

Smith also went on to recall, "When we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm ... My heart dropped in that moment. I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

"After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said that she had cancer, told us it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatments immediately," she said.

Nara Smith shares daughter Whimsy along with Rumble Honey, Slim Easy and 9-month-old Fawnie Golden with husband Lucky Blue Smith.

The content creator received outpouring of support from fans and celebrities.