'Made in Chelsea' star Verity Bowditch shares dreamy proposal planned by Cameron Jack

The video begins with Verity opening the first envelope

Former Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch has announced her engagement to musician Cameron Jack!

On Instagram, Verity delighted fans with a glimpse of the heartfelt proposal.

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She shared a video clip from the romantic treasure hunt that ended with Cameron asking her to marry him.

The video showed how Cameron planned a series of clues that took her on a journey through some of the couple's most meaningful locations.

The video begins with Verity opening the first envelope before following handwritten instructions from place to place across London. In the caption, Verity detailed, "Proposal ~ the treasure hunt."

Adding, "Clue 1; the shop keeper across the road from our first flat together. Clue 2; brunch spot with 2 of my favourites waiting for me. Clue 3; the bench where he asked me to be his girlfriend, Kensington Gardens."

"Clue 4; excuse for some madness by more of our favourites. Clue 5; excuse to get my hair did, Larry King. Clue 6; our first kiss in 2019, The Mandrake.

"lue 7; where we met in 2018 by the legend who introduced us, The Box Soho

Clue 8; the first place & time we knew it was love, Kew Gardens. Clue 9; (ring emoji) in the exact spot we fell in love. & the rest is to become history," the caption added further.

In conclusion, Verity wrote, "27.06.26 ~ planned around my favourite weekend of the year, now every year at Glastonbury we get to celebrate even more."

It is pertinent to mention that Verity Bowditch first announced engagement to Cameron Jack with a loved-up photo, showing off her sparkling diamond ring. "I’m going to marry the love of my life," she wrote in the caption.