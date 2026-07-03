Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare for ‘personal attacks’ as Harry makes UK comeback
Prince William and Kate Middleton do not trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they make a UK come back this month
Prince William and Kate Middleton are upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming visit to the UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to bring cameras during the upcoming trip to London for another reality series
“William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly- on-the-wall project,” an insider tells Closer.
“The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise,” said the insider.
“William views it as a personal attack. He was under the impression that the Sussexes had chosen a different path and were focused on building their own identity outside the royal family. Instead, there is a growing sense they’re moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy,” they add.
“Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, ‘How could they do this all over again?”’
-
Prince William throws ‘toys out of his pram’ as Prince Harry returns to UK
-
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion as Kate is ‘interested to meet kids’
-
Arthur Fery reacts to Kate Middleton’s presence at Wimbledon
-
Kate Middleton rubs shoulders with sports icon at Wimbledon after William joins King and Queen
-
Royal family shares rare update as King Charles' niece celebrates major milestone
-
Details of Sarah Ferguson's emotional reunion with Eugenie, Beatrice in Austria come to light
-
Prince Harry 'stressed and disappointed' for major reason days before UK return
-
Friends reveal Prince Harry sees threats everywhere: ‘Emotionally exhausting’