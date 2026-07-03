Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare for ‘personal attacks’ as Harry makes UK comeback

Prince William and Kate Middleton are upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming visit to the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to bring cameras during the upcoming trip to London for another reality series

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“William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly- on-the-wall project,” an insider tells Closer.

“The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise,” said the insider.

“William views it as a personal attack. He was under the impression that the Sussexes had chosen a different path and were focused on building their own identity outside the royal family. Instead, there is a growing sense they’re moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy,” they add.

“Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, ‘How could they do this all over again?”’