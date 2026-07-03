Prince William throws ‘toys out of his pram’ as Prince Harry returns to UK
Prince William and Prince Harry at odds with each other with latter’s return to England this month
Prince Harry knows Prince William is upset as he makes a comeback to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex realises Prince William does not trust him and has forged an internal fight with King Charles’s over Harry’s return.
An insider tells Hear World: “Harry knew William would fly off the handle as soon as his father rubber-stamped the terms of their trip back, and he told Meghan to sit back and enjoy the show.”
“For Harry, seeing his brother throw his toys out of the pram like this just demonstrates that he’s an ill-tempered brat who’s filled with negativity and resentment, whereas he and Meghan are just trying to live their lives and let bygones be bygones,” they add.
Speaking of King Charles’s birthday parade at Trooping the Colour, the insider revealed that things between Prince William and stepmother Queen Camilla are not civil.
The source claimed: “Queen Camilla, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales were not outwardly warm together that day, and it wasn’t just because of the protesters. Relations were decidedly frosty backstage.'
Another insider added: “The King’s relationship with William is not in a good place.”
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