Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor lauded for following in the footsteps of father and grandfather
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor received an award from her father, Prince Edward, in Scotland
Day after completing her graduation from St Andrews University, Lady Louise joined 600 young people in receiving their Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Scotland.
A statement issued by the royal family on Friday said, “following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor today” received the honor.”
It said, “The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and 40 years ago, Prince Edward received his own Gold Award from his father. “
The royal family also shared multiple photos of the ceremony on their social media accounts.
The Awards helps young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential.
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 22, is the only daughter of Prince Edward Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
She is the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and niece to King Charles III.
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