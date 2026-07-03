Travis Kelce surprises Meghan Markle, Harry with big announcement about William on wedding day with Taylor Swift
Meghan Markle and Harry have reportedly not been invited to the Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce has apparently surprised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a big announcement about Prince William on his wedding day with Taylor Swift.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kelce announced the Prince of Wales as shock wedding day podcast guest hours before tying the knot with Swift.
The NFL star is due to marry Taylor Swift today, July 3.
The outlet reported in an opening to a teaser for the latest New Heights episode Travis brother Jason Kelce read out: 'Our guest today is the six-foot-three Prince from London, England.
“That's right, the President of the English Football Association, the Vice-Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester and the Prince of Wales, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!”
Prince William called it 'quite an intro.'
Following William's grateful response, he added: 'We had to do it big for you, had to do it big.'
Prince William’s appearance on Travis Kelce podcast will apparently surprise Meghan and Harry, who have reportedly not been invited to the Taylor Swift wedding.
Earlier, royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, had revealed that Taylor Swift has been determined from the beginning to keep the celebration personal, inviting only people she genuinely knows and trusts.
“Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face,” one source tells me. “She doesn’t want people there simply because they’re famous.”
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