Royals

King Charles ‘defying’ Prince William wishes regarding Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William has joined Queen Camilla’s camp

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published July 03, 2026
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King Charles ‘defying’ Prince William wishes regarding Meghan Markle, Harry?
King Charles ‘defying’ Prince William wishes regarding Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince Harry, who is set to return to Britain following King Charles olive branch, reportedly knew how hard his brother William campaigned to have him banned from the royal fold this summer.

Harry is also aware that their father King Charles is ‘defying’ William wishes.

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Prince Harry is expected to bring Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet to UK next month after King Charles offered them a royal residence as an olive branch.

The insiders have told the Heat World that it was widely reported that the Prince of Wales had no intention of reconciling with his brother Harry this summer.

The report claims Harry was aware of and is seeing King Charles’ good grace toward him as a ‘stunning moral victory’.

‘Harry is trying to be discreet and not rub it in William’s face too openly, but in private he can’t resist having a humble brag,’ another close insider says.

Prince Harry knows how hard his brother William campaigned to have him banned from the royal fold this summer and that his father is “defying his wishes” as well as many others by opening the door for him and Meghan after all these years of bad blood, the close confidant added.

The source said, “So the fact they’ve finally managed to pull this off and be granted security and accommodation on royal grounds is a huge coup as well as a stunning moral victory, as far as Harry’s concerned.”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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