Lady Louise Windsor’s boyfriend Felix supports her at awards ceremony
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 22, is the only daughter of Prince Edward Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Lady Louise Windsor’s boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp joined the royal on Friday as she received her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award from her father.
The 22-year-old received the award from Prince Edward at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Scotland.
Her mother, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was also present to support her daughter.
Lady Louise sat next to both Felix and Sophie before collecting the prestigious award from her father.
A statement issued by the royal family on Friday said, “following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor today” received the honor.”
It said, “The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was founded 70 years ago by Prince Philip, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and 40 years ago, Prince Edward received his own Gold Award from his father. “
The royal family also shared multiple photos of the ceremony on their social media accounts.
The Awards helps young people to gain confidence and skills to enable them to reach their full potential.
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 22, is the only daughter of Prince Edward Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
She is the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and niece to King Charles III.
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