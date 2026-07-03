Prince William reveals one sport King Charles hates

Prince William, the Prince of Wales has revealed that his father King Charles is far from being a football fan.

During his appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, on Friday, July 3, William discussed his lifelong support for Aston Villa F.C.

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When Travis asked whether the future King's passion for football had been influenced by his father, William responded with "absolutely not."

"My father hates football," he added to which Travis said, "Oh no."

William further explained, "My family haven't got a particularly long history with football."

Adding, "There are a few of us who support teams. My football love came from friends taking me to my first match and at school growing up. You can't. You can't avoid the football chat."

"It's everywhere. Yeah. And some school friends or childhood friends of mine took me to my first game," the Prince of Wales shared.

Prince William has long been one of Britain's most prominent football supporters and serves as patron of The Football Association.

Notably, this appearance of the Prince on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast comes not long after he traveled to Istanbul to watch Aston Villa defeat SC Freiburg 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final, securing the club's first major European trophy since 1982.