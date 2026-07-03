Sascha Penn sets the record straight on casting wife Leslie Grossman in 'Raising Kanan'
Sascha Penn makes unexpected confession about wife Leslie Grossman's casting
Power Book III: Raising Kanan creator Sascha Penn has broken his silence on casting his wife Leslie Grossman in the show's fifth and final season.
In an interview with People Magazine, Penn shared that he has nothing to do with casting Grossman. "It wasn't even my idea."
Penn explained that the character Florence "Flossie" Siegel, which is played by his wife, was already written before fellow writer Najan Rayne suggested Grossman for the role.
"We came up with the character, and we were talking about the character, and [writer Naja Rayne] said, 'Leslie should play Flossie,'" Penn shared. "I was like, 'Oh s---, what a great idea.' And here we are, Leslie plays Flossie."
Furthermore, Penn shared that having Grossman on board has been "an amazing experience."
It is pertinent to mention that Sascha Penn and Leslie Grossman's collaboration comes after the couple quietly tied the knot after their engagement. In October 2024, Grossman announced her engagement but kept Penn's identity secret.
She later confirmed their relationship, describing him as "a brilliant writer" and "an all-around wonderful person."
The pair share children from their previous relationships and have often spoke about blending their families.
Notably, the final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently premiering on Starz.
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