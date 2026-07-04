Trump hails America's 'exceptional' legacy, takes aim at communism in US 250 speech

President Donald Trump has kickstarted the celebrations of America’s 250th independence anniversary with his speech, praising the US exceptionalism and taking aim at the menaces threatening the freedom of Americans.

Speaking on the eve of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore, the President delivered an address, urging Americans to safeguard the freedoms established by the nation's founder 250 years ago.

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He framed his message as a defense against what he characterized as a "communist" threat from progressive Democrats.

"We stand beneath the monument of these heroes, a true group of unbelievable people, and we rededicate ourselves to being a nation as big, bold, noble, and as great as these American giants, and that's ​not easy to do, but we're going to do it," Trump said at the granite mountain in ​South Dakota.

“There is now a resurgence of ⁠the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our ​way of life and our great success. We're not going to let this happen,” he said.

Trump also added “Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty,” calling it the greatest threat to the US.

He also linked his anti-communist message to anti-immigration these, suggesting that “newcomers to our country” pose a threat and they should be expelled and sent away quickly.

Besides slamming communism, the President extolled the unwavering legacy of America, calling the nation “most successful, most accomplished and most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history.”

The speech happened against the backdrop of the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4, amid a heat wave that disrupted holiday events.