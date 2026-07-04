US 250th Anniversary: Pope Leo XIV praises nation’s history of welcoming immigrants

At the united States' 250th Anniversary, Pope Leo praised the U.S. history of welcoming immigrants in his first major address to ‌his home country on Friday.

In a speech he gave live from the Vatican to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia as he received the Center's Liberty Medal, Leo said he hoped that ideals of "unity, justice and peace" held by the Founding Fathers would guide the U.S. as it celebrated its 250th anniversary.

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The National Constitution Center is a nonprofit organization and museum. Its Liberty Medal honours people "who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe."

"This historic anniversary presents us with the opportunity to reflect once again on the nation's founding principles in the hope that America will remain ever true to the dream that has earned it the title of land of the free and home of the brave," said the pope.

"In order for a nation to flourish, it must be truly united; united not by goals bound to momentary endeavors, but by ideals that do not fade with the passing of time," he added.

Pope Leo did not mention Trump or any other U.S. political leader by name. He urged the U.S. to be united and to work for long-term solutions to its problems.

In a historic virtual address to the people of United States, Pope urged Americans live up to the ideals in the Declaration of Independence.

The US Pope said the word 'America' had become a "byword for freedom" across the world because of the way the country welcomed immigrants.

Pope Leo XIV, is originally from Chicago but has not visited the U.S. since becoming Pope in May 2025.He has previously sent a few video messages to local events in the U.S. but not to a national audience.