Why Trump’s Fourth of July weekend kickoff is turning heads
The president is all set to take center stage on the National Mall on Saturday
President Donald Trump will reportedly kick off celebrations for America's 250th Independence Day with a massive national showcase on the National Mall designed to honor the country’s heritage, military and historical legacy.
Trump issued a presidential action in January to honor the history of America, ordering a “ grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4. The nation has hosted a series of events this summer including the “ Great American State Fair” on the National Mall.
Washington DC has been placed under extreme heat alert until Sunday; moreover temperatures anticipated to feel like 105F or hotter, according to guidance from DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Trump’s remarks are poised to begin around 9:00 p.m. prior to a pyrotechnic display on the National Mall that has been advertised by the administration as the largest in history.
The National Mall has generated considerable buzz this year after a wave of vandalism targeting the Reflecting Pool and memorials. Trump signed the “ Great American Outdoors Act Reauthorization” which builds on landmark legislation originally signed by the 45th and 47th presidents, and continues financial support in honor of America’s 250th birthday.
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