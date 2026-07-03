Why Trump’s Fourth of July weekend kickoff is turning heads

President Donald Trump will reportedly kick off celebrations for America's 250th Independence Day with a massive national showcase on the National Mall designed to honor the country’s heritage, military and historical legacy.

Trump issued a presidential action in January to honor the history of America, ordering a “ grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4. The nation has hosted a series of events this summer including the “ Great American State Fair” on the National Mall.

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Washington DC has been placed under extreme heat alert until Sunday; moreover temperatures anticipated to feel like 105F or hotter, according to guidance from DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Trump’s remarks are poised to begin around 9:00 p.m. prior to a pyrotechnic display on the National Mall that has been advertised by the administration as the largest in history.

The National Mall has generated considerable buzz this year after a wave of vandalism targeting the Reflecting Pool and memorials. Trump signed the “ Great American Outdoors Act Reauthorization” which builds on landmark legislation originally signed by the 45th and 47th presidents, and continues financial support in honor of America’s 250th birthday.