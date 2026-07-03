Sara Netanyahu’s heated clash with Benjamin Netanyahu steals the spotlight at Maccabiah Games opening

An unusual and embarrassing backstage situation took place at the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem where Sara Netanyahu was seen shouting at PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff, blaming him for her arguments with attendees and demanding assistance.

The couple delivered a celebratory speech at Teddy Stadium, telling Jewish athletes, “ We are one nation and one family with one fate, so stand proud and strong and together we will win.”

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According to reporter Michael Shemesh, the prime minister’s wife Sara Netanyahu shouted at his staff telling the prime minister: “ Because of you I fought with people here.

“You made me argue with people. She also told Netanyahu’s advisers: “You need to take care of me. Why am I not being allowed through?”

On social platform X, this video sparked a wave of several comments with one user writing, “ Can't control his own wife at a stadium, yet we trust him to control a ceasefire. Maybe start with household diplomacy before regional bombs.’

The second said: “ Maybe she should slap him like Macron's wife does and make him wear dark glasses?”

Third added: “ She's still mad her real husband is dead and she has to walk around with this imposter.”

The video shows the prime minister’s wife moving uncomfortably in the VIP box, apparently trying to navigate the massive crowd surrounding him. Sara Netanyahu’s complaints continued for several minutes in front of numerous attendees, and the video captured the incident immediately went viral.