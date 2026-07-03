Nancy Guthrie case update: How a cruel ‘imposter’ allegedly ‘harassed’ Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni

The Nancy Guthrie investigation has entered its fifth month with no major update-a Californian man has entered a guilty plea to sending a ransom note and harassing the missing 84-year-old daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

According to the details, 42-year-old Derrick Callella, accepted a plea deal for two felonies for sending a ransom demand across state lines and using a telecommunication device to make threats. Notably, he must serve five years of probation and is slated for sentencing on September 10.

Advertisement

Investigators have released camera footage of a masked suspect and sent DNA for testing at the FBI lab in Quantico but no suspects have been publicly declared.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement in mid-February: “ Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Callella was acting as an imposter, trying to take advantage of the ongoing situation.”

The Justice Department noted that Callela was trying to take advantage of earlier ransom demands reported in the news.

The FBIPhoenix X account released a statement on July 1 about the different ransom notes received through the investigation. The statement reads: “ The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation,”

“Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.”

There is a significant reward in the case, while authorities have officially ruled out only Guthrie’s kids and their spouses as prime suspects in the missing person’s case which they believe as an abduction.