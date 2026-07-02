Trump takes aim at 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' in viral post with 'unusual' diet plan

Trump posted an AI-generated video, portraying himself as a “doctor”

The US President Donald Trump has once again taken the internet by storm with his latest yet hilarious post.

On his Truth Social, Trump posted an AI-generated video, portraying himself as a “doctor” offering a treatment plan for “Trump Derangement Syndrome” known as TDS.

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This term is often used against those who showed opposition against President Trump. In his recent viral post, Trump took aim at celebrities who are suffering from TDS, stating, “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I am Dr Trump and I have a treatment.”

The video features various fictional patients, claiming how the condition severely affected their lives and the treatment offered by Doctor Trump improved their lives.

One patient said, “I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results.”

Another adds, "I really thought I was a lost cause... But after using the treatment plan, I can see a difference."

In the last segment, Trump said, “I really wasn't sure I could help some of these people. They were so far gone.”

Speaking about the treatment plan, the President explained to avoid fake news and say prayers. “If you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”

The satirical Trump’s AI post has drawn mixed responses from users. One user wrote, “That’s actually pretty funny. I didn’t vote for Trump but he has brought some changes I like. Just stop with the wars and focus on the issues here at home.”

Another user commented, “Proud to say I have full immunity from TDS due to my lifelong Diet Coke addiction!”

The third one praised, “This is peak Trump energy, turning healthcare into comedy gold. Who needs late night shows when we have this.”