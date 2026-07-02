Why FDA issued salmonella warning over potato chips?

The risk of salmonella contamination has prompted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to upgrade a recall of several popular brands of potato chips to its most serious level.

The FDA gave the recall a Class 1 designation, its highest level, in its most recent weekly enforcement report published Friday,

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The administration said that the classification is issued for “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

According to the World Health Organization, Salmonella is a group of bacteria responsible for food-borne illnesses and accounts for about one in four diarrheal diseases worldwide.

Symptoms of infection typically include sudden fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea and occasionally vomiting.

According to a report, manufacturer Utz issued a voluntary recall in May for varieties of its Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips products, citing the possible presence of salmonella in dry milk powder sourced from a third party used to make a seasoning ingredient.

An estimated 650,000 bags of chips with best by dates ranging from 27 July to 31 August were believed to be affected.

In a 5 May press release, Utz said the presence of salmonella in any of its products had not been found, and there were no reports of illness.

It issued the recall, it said, from “an abundance of caution”.

“To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall,” it said.

The FDA’s report does not expand on the risk to consumers, or state why the recall warranted its most serious classification.

Utz’s website, meanwhile, contains no new information beyond the announcement of the initial recall.

“Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have,” the company said in May, urging affected customers to contact Utz for a refund.

The affected products are: Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (8oz), Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (1.5oz), Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip (2oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (2.5oz), Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip (8oz), and Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips (2oz).