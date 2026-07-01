Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding plans called ‘Pentagon-level impressive’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have so far succeeded in keeping plans for their wedding under ‌wraps, leaving fans, internet and the news media scrambling for clues as to what to expect.

According to Reuters news agency, the couple have made no public statements about their plans and the news service has not been able to confirm the timing or location of the wedding, which is expected as soon as this week.

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“We're getting little bits of information that again, could be decoys for all we know,” said Elana Fishman, style and shopping director for the New York Post’s Page Six. “But it really is, I mean, it is Pentagon-level impressive, the security and secrecy around this event.”

Even before Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram, ⁠under the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” fans had been ruminating about the most appropriate venue for the pop-culture equivalent of a royal wedding.

TMZ reported that the invitations arrived, watermarked to prevent leaks, with the time and location kept deliberately vague.

The New York Post's Page Six reported that a wedding planner known for organizing lavish affairs won the gig, at least in part, because of his discretion.

The couple’s vacation to Lake Como, Italy, in May 2024, sparked speculation the couple was inspecting potential wedding venues, such as the Villa d’Este.

The wedding platform Wedding Chicks shared an Instagram post suggesting that the wedding would be held at Swift’s oceanfront mansion in Rhode Island, where she has hosted star-studded July 4th parties.

Five New York Times reporters shared a byline on a story reporting that Madison ‌Square Garden ⁠would host a multi-day event, beginning with an intimate gathering on July 2, followed by a splashier affair the next day, with some 1,000 guests.

The Times declined to discuss its coverage plans for the celebration.