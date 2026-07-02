Empire State Building couple once stunned world by scaling tallest building after Burj Khalifa

A couple who topped the Empire State Building and risked it all have not done it for the first time.

The daredevils were the face of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

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In a search for thrills, the pair had scaled the world’s second-tallest building.

It is Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, coming just behind the UAE’s Burj Khalifa, clocking in at 679 meters.

However, the daring resume of the Russian couple has also included high-rise towers in the UAE and China.

Starting in the Gulf state, the pair climbed the 328-meter Al Yaqoub Tower, now known as the AHS Tower, in 2017.

Then, five years later, one of them, Angela Nikolau, apparently returned to the UAE and posted daring photos from what seemed to be the rooftop of Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

More so in China, the couple scaled the 597-meter unfinished Goldin Finance 117, cementing their reputation as fearless urban climbers.

However, a spotlight was shone on Nikolau and, now, her partner Ivan Beerkus after the thrill-seeking couple scaled the Empire State Building, an iconic symbol of New York City.

Climbing to the very top of the building, the pair unfurled a banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

But the show did not stop there.

As Nikolau made her way down from the antenna to the building’s rooftop, Beerkus popped the question.

In footage shot from the helicopter, the pair warmly embraced on a narrow platform just below the antenna.

But the gravity-defying stunt immediately hit the ground when the couple climbed down.

New York police, on the ground, were on high alert, and just as the pair reached the ground floor, the cops swooped in to arrest them.

A series of charges was slapped on them, including burglary, reckless endangerment, and others.