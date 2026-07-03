Europe heatwave death toll hits 3,700 across 3 nations

France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have recorded a combined 3,700 excess deaths tied to the extreme heatwave that gripped Europe from roughly June 20 to 28, with health authorities in all three countries cautioning that the preliminary figures are likely to climb.

Stephanie Rist, minister of health of France, has stated on television on Friday that there were 2,025 excess deaths in the country due to the heatwave.

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According to a bulletin from France’s public health agency, deaths in homes went up by 91% during the June 22-June 28 period against the last week, while higher mortality was seen in nursing homes and healthcare institutions as well.

The agency stated that final mortality statistics would definitely be higher than these provisional figures.

Approximately 1,200 excess deaths were registered in Belgium, including 530 cases involving individuals aged 85 and above and 180 people below 65 years old.

As reported by the country's Health Ministry, the extent of the death toll is unprecedented for a heatwave in Belgium's history, becoming the first clear sign of just how severe this heatwave event was compared to previous summers.

The Dutch health authorities have registered some 480 excess deaths, which mostly included individuals over 80 years old. While the number is lower compared to France and Belgium, this information still contributes to the overall pattern seen in all three countries, whereby older residents faced the highest risks due to heat exposure.

Climate change has already been recognised as the cause behind the severity of this heatwave, and it has been defined by experts as the worst heatwave event ever experienced in Europe.