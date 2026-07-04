Tesla launches 'Robotaxi' Service in Miami, expanding beyond Texas

Tesla robotaxis hit the streets of Miami-Dade in first out-of-state expansion. Elon Musk's Tesla on Friday marked a major milestone for the company's autonomous ride-hailing ambitions.

Tesla's official robotaxi account said in a post on X, "Robotaxi now available in Miami."

Advertisement

The expansion highlights Tesla's efforts to increase adoption of its ​self-driving software, a version of which ​it uses in the robotaxis and ⁠a key part of CEO Elon ​Musk's shift from EVs to AI and ​robotics.

Tesla also launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June, after announcing in April ​plans to ​expand the ⁠offering to Dallas and Houston.

Musk said in May he expects fully ​self-driving cars without human safety monitors ​to ⁠become more widespread in the U.S. later this year.

On Thursday, Tesla posted record-setting second-quarter ⁠deliveries ​that beat Wall Street ​estimates, led by a rebound in Europe.

Tesla's ​move comes as the robotaxi sector ​gains momentum, with competitors such as Alphabet's Waymo ‌and ⁠Amazon's Zoox accelerating their expansion efforts.

The rollout marks a milestone for the electric vehicle manufacturer, as Florida becomes the third U.S. state to host Tesla’s driverless operations following initial rollouts across Texas and supervised testing in California's San Francisco Bay Area.