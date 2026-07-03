'Alien gun' on Mars? Resurfaced viral NASA photo sparks fresh extraterrestrial theories

In the 21st century, the theories regarding the existence of aliens refuse to dial down. Now, the recently resurfaced NASA photo of Martian planet has gone viral on various social media platforms, sparking fresh extraterrestrial speculations.

The image, originally captured by NASA’s Opportunity rover in 2014, featured a “strangely shaped object on Mars,” drawing the claims from the users that the object in question looks like an “alien gun.”

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According to Martian researcher from “UFO Sighting Daily”, Scott C Waring, the widely circulating image, resembling an alien gun, suggests that the Martian planet could once harbour extraterrestrial life. And that’s why the space agency sent a rover to Mars to retrieve alien technology.

“Alien gun on Mars photos, only one still exists, others deleted by NASA,” Waring posted on X.

“I have to admit... It's incredible. The exact location of the gun is at SOL 3773, which is between Mt Edgecumbe and Wdowiak Ridge,” he added.

The image was previously featured in a blog post by Waring, who described the supposed weapon as being about one foot long.

Soon after posting the image, the users flooded the comment section. Some debunked his claims and others made humorous remarks.

One user wrote, “I'm not an expert, but I believe this is a rock.” Another one commented, “Mars has some truly bizarre rocks — but an alien pistol? Not so fast.”

The third commented, “Why would aliens have guns designed for human hands and fingers? Lol.”

Despite comprehensive exploration, NASA has confirmed that the agency has not yet found evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars as the agency's rovers have found no clear signs of either past or present biological activity.

In 2024, NASA sent the Opportunity rover to the Red Planet with the goal of exploring geological evidence of ancient water. During a dust storm in 2018, the agency lost control with the rover. After numerous recovery attempts, NASA officially concluded the Opportunity mission in February 2019.