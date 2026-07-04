Prince Harry’s UK visit plans leaves Buckingham Palace ‘weary and wary’

Prince Harry is due to arrive in the country within hours but, the saga over Prince Harry's trip to the UK has already left Buckingham Palace “weary and wary.”

It can also be said that the King, who offered his estranged son accommodation on the royal estate, has still not had confirmation of his plans, despite aides to the Duke of Sussex, repeatedly telling supportive media that he would take up his father's offer and divide his time between palace property and private accommodation.

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Sources say it's “an absolute mess” and has left them querying the ex-royal's motives, regardless of Team Sussex spin that there is nothing he wants more than reconciliation with his family.

“If that's the case, he's going a funny way about it,” one insider commented.

Another source with close links to the royal household told the Daily Mail this week that, contrary to suggestions by some, His Majesty, is not desperate to build bridges with Harry, but as a compassionate man is more than willing to meet his son if that is what Harry really wants.

The prince has seen his father just twice in two years, and is still thought to be waiting for a decision on what security provision he and his family are entitled to in Britain.

One of the Duke's business associates based in Los Angeles claimed there had been a “warming of the frost” between Harry and Charles in recent months; however, the constant will-they-won't-they briefings from Sussex supporters have left goodwill at breaking point.

In particular, royal insiders are concerned about how Harry raised the prospect of bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, only to threaten a U-turn if he did not get armed police protection.

The children, who will be joining their parents as they travel for the one-year countdown party for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, have not seen their grandfather King Charles in person since their last trip to Britain in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has also not made a prolonged trip to the UK since the late Queen's funeral that September, apart from occasional stopovers in London for foreign tours.

While the couple's children are not expected to attend any public events, Meghan has been scheduled to join her husband on visits to Royal Hospital Chelsea and an Invictus event in Birmingham.

One person familiar with the situation told The Mail, “For the sake of family harmony, the Palace would have been perfectly happy with a peaceful and low-key visit.”

“Yet, once again, they have turned it into a soap opera. It's tiresome,” they added.