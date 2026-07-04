Taylor Swift faces backlash from White House on wedding day

Taylor Swift faces backlash from Whitehouse on wedding day

Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce in a Madison Square Garden ceremony Friday, which was celebrated with massive pink screens illuminated outside the iconic New York City arena proclaiming “JUST&T MARRIED” after the A-list couple said “I do” in front of more than 1,000 guests at the venue.

Shortly after the signs appeared, the White House issued a takedown parodying the announcement.

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“IT’S HAPPENED!!!” the White House’s official X account said in a post, along with an AI-generated picture of pink billboards saying, “Trump is your president.”

It was not the first time that the Trump administration took a dig at the world-renowned singer, during her wedding weekend.

Late Thursday, the official White House X account shared a graphic titled “America’s Eras Tour,” modeled after the colorful block-style artwork used in Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

The picture featured Trump at the center of a collage surrounded by former presidents like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, as well as iconic moments in U.S. history, including the moon landing.

"It's been a long time coming...," the caption said, referencing a lyric from Swift's Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

Trump and Swift have had bad blood for years. The feud notably escalated in 2024 after Swift endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris for president by saying, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The endorsement enraged Trump and caused him to write on social media: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” and even went on to warn that Swift would “pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

In 2025, he mocked her again on his platform by writing, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

However, he seemed to cool off later in the year. When news of Swift and Kelce’s engagement was announced in August, Trump congratulated the couple while speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said at the time. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”