King Charles 'Project Thaw' for Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet fails miserably
King Charles ‘genuinely believed’ that bringing Prince Harry, Meghan and their children back to Britain could provide an opportunity to begin easing years of tension
King Charles secret plan for his son Prince Harry and grandchildren Archie and Lilibet has ‘failed miserably’, it has been claimed.
The palace insiders have told the Radar Online that King Charles secret reconciliation plan to meet Harry and his kids Archie and Lilibet has failed on family tensions and public indifferences.
King Charles alleged plan is dubbed "Project Thaw" by palace sources.
The insiders said the King ‘genuinely believed’ that bringing Harry, Meghan and their children back to Britain, even for a relatively short visit, could provide an opportunity to begin easing years of tension within the family.
The plan was that simply having the family back on home soil might create the conditions for ‘private conversations and small steps toward reconciliation’, the close insider said.
“There was also hope that seeing them together in the UK again could gradually soften public attitudes and help shift the narrative surrounding Harry and Meghan after years of division."
The sources explained why the King Charles initiative has "failed miserably."
They said relations between Harry and William and Kate remain extremely strained.
Queen Camilla has also warned King Charles regarding Harry and Meghan.
Also, public opinion for the California-based royals in UK remains low, with polling suggesting any goodwill the couple once enjoyed has largely evaporated.
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