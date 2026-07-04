Queen Camilla issues ultimatum to King Charles over inviting Prince Harry, Meghan?

Queen Camilla has apparently issued an ultimatum to King Charles regarding his true feelings for his estranged son Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK next week.

According to a report by royal expert Emily Andrews for Woman and Home, the Duke hopes King Charles will invite him to Sandringham, however, Queen Camilla is not willing to forgive or forget.

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The insiders told the royal expert that Prince Harry would love nothing better than an invitation from his father, so Charles can see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for the first time in four years.

But there’s one problem: Queen Camilla.

Camilla has never ‘really forgiven’ Harry, the insiders said after the Duke effectively threw her under the bus with his remarks she is ‘the villain’ and the ‘third person’ in his parents’ marriage.

King Charles younger son also accused Camilla of being ‘dangerous.’

Emily Andrews claims, “Indeed, I’m told Camilla joked ‘over my dead body’ to inviting Harry and Meghan to stay with her and the King at Sandringham or Balmoral.”

She went on saying, “It may be a joke (and we now know the King has offered an olive branch in the form of a royal residence for them to stay in) but the sentiment is thought to be real!”

The fresh claims came as Harry is expected to return to UK with his family wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet next week, and King Charles has offered them a private royal residence.