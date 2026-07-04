Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles with major decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided that the Duchess and their children Archie and Lilibet will not travel to London next week with the Duke, apparently disappointing King Charles.

The decision comes after a request for police protection was denied.

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According to a report by The Telegraph, after 10 days of hand-wringing and uncertainty since the refusal, Harry has decided that it would not be ‘safe to bring’ his family to London.

The outlet further reported that it remains unknown whether Harry, who will fly solo to London on Monday, will accept the invitation to stay at a royal residence following King Charles olive branch.

The report added Harry is understood to be liaising directly with his father, with any plans to see each other made privately between them.

Harry’s 11th-hour decision will apparently disappoint his father King Charles as the monarch will not see his grandchildren once again.

Earlier, there were claims Meghan and Harry have reportedly reached an agreement with King Charles after his olive branch.

Royal expert Chloe Walker said: "These rules that they have agreed to, they’re quite interesting. One of the rules is that they are not to film any of the private meetings that they have with any of the Royal Family."

Walker went on saying, "Another one is that they're not to do any interviews after the fact. There will be no Oprah interviews or any revelations to come from the private meetings.”