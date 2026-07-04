Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles with major decision about Archie, Lilibet
Queen Camilla had also warned King Charles over inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided that the Duchess and their children Archie and Lilibet will not travel to London next week with the Duke, apparently disappointing King Charles.
The decision comes after a request for police protection was denied.
According to a report by The Telegraph, after 10 days of hand-wringing and uncertainty since the refusal, Harry has decided that it would not be ‘safe to bring’ his family to London.
The outlet further reported that it remains unknown whether Harry, who will fly solo to London on Monday, will accept the invitation to stay at a royal residence following King Charles olive branch.
The report added Harry is understood to be liaising directly with his father, with any plans to see each other made privately between them.
Harry’s 11th-hour decision will apparently disappoint his father King Charles as the monarch will not see his grandchildren once again.
Earlier, there were claims Meghan and Harry have reportedly reached an agreement with King Charles after his olive branch.
Royal expert Chloe Walker said: "These rules that they have agreed to, they’re quite interesting. One of the rules is that they are not to film any of the private meetings that they have with any of the Royal Family."
Walker went on saying, "Another one is that they're not to do any interviews after the fact. There will be no Oprah interviews or any revelations to come from the private meetings.”
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton met Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before wedding?
-
King Charles sends message to Trump, US people ahead of Harry’s UK return
-
Prince William forced to face Prince Harry during UK visit
-
Patrick J. Adams wants to have babies with Meghan Makrle in ‘Suits Seattle’
-
Queen Camilla issues ultimatum to King Charles over inviting Prince Harry, Meghan?
-
Prince Harry triggers Buckingham Palace ‘frustration’ with last-minute UK trip decision
-
King Charles, Queen Camilla look back on historic US visit to mark independence
-
Meghan Markle hit with reported $145m blow amid public feud with Piers Morgan
-
King Charles 'Project Thaw' for Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet fails miserably
-
Prince Harry’s UK visit plans leaves Buckingham Palace ‘weary and wary’
-
Prince William shares World Cup advice With Travis Kelce
-
Prince George leaves school for the final time before he follows in William and Harry’s footsteps