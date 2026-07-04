Patrick J. Adams wants to have babies with Meghan Makrle in ‘Suits Seattle’

Patrick J. Adams on Friday posted Instagram Stories teasing a fan-fiction Suits plot in which he and Meghan Markle’s characters sue a giant AI company.

Joking about spin-off ideas, he suggests making like Suits Chicago and Suits NYC that ends with Suits Seattle where Mike and Rachel (He and Meghan) “saving the world and making babies."

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He writes, “Mike and Rachel are working on a class action suit against a giant AI company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal maneuvering at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed.”

Adams adds, “Harvey and Donna’s life could be over before it’s really started. Jessica’s political career could be cut off at the knees. Louis could lose the very thing he was working so long for, the firm.”

After sharing his idea for the Suits spin offs, the actor says, “I don’t know anything. As far as I can tell the powers that be walked away after Suits LA.

“But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to all the wring things. Anway. I’m available.”

Meghan Markle is currently living in California with husband, Prince Harry, and the couple’s two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Megha, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to the US after stepping down as working members of the British royal family in 2020.