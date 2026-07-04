Prince Harry triggers Buckingham Palace ‘frustration’ with last-minute UK trip decision

Prince Harry is set to visit the UK next week and his last-minute decision-making regarding his travel plans is reportedly causing “frustration” and a sense of “weariness” among Palace staff.

The core issue remains the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing legal dispute to regain taxpayer-funded police protection, which he lost after stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020.

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As reported by The Sun, it is still unclear if Meghan Markle and their two children Lilibet and Archie will accompany Harry or not and this uncertainty is a source of frustration among the royal palace.

His team is still looking at options to manage the family’s security during the trip. As per palace sources, the Sussexes’ “will they, won’t they” drama is causing “frustration,” with people becoming “wary and weary” of their return.

Prince Harry had been waiting on a review by the Risk Management Board regarding his security arrangements. He came to know last week that such requirements have yet to take place.

The duke’s spokesperson said, “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country.”

“The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.”

Sources added, “The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”

In response, the UK government has maintained that their security system is proportionate and rigorous, while refusing to discuss the arrangements for integrity of security.