Prince William forced to face Prince Harry during UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are set to land in the UK for a rare trip potentially along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, this week.

There has been growing speculation that during Sussex's first family trip to Britain in four years, Prince Harry and his family are expected to meet King Charles as the Duke continues to improve his relationship with his father, the monarch, after years of alienation.

Advertisement

However, when it comes to mending the relationship with older brother Prince William, this is not going to happen anytime soon, as disclosed by royal sources.

The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers has disclosed the nature of the relationship between two brothers “the worst it has ever been” as Harry hurled various accusations at the Firm, hurting the feelings of William.

The former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also revealed that the Prince of Wales would try his best to avoid meeting and ignoring Harry’s visit, but such efforts would not be so easy.

“I think William has worked hard at simply putting Harry out of his mind so that he can focus on his family and his job. But now, with all the headlines and speculation about the visit, he can’t really avoid it. It’s the school holidays, so William and the family can presumably take refuge somewhere away from all the hullabaloo,” Jennie added.

Speaking about the chances of meeting with each other, Jennie ruled out any such possibility, calling it unlikely Harry and William will see each other during the trip due to ongoing tensions.

“But if the visit does go ahead and the children meet the King, it could conceivably be the start of a thaw in the ice between William and Harry. But I wouldn’t take any bets on it.”

The major issue at the core of this rift is “trust” which William lost after the allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. And it is highly improbable for William to forgive his brother.

A highly anticipated reunion between the King and his son's family could be the catalyst for healing the royal rift.

“And, in the end, it will be up to William to decide whether he wants to patch things up with his brother. I suppose it could start with the odd text or birthday card one day. But as I have said, trust is the important factor here. And, as yet, I do not think that William trusts Harry or Meghan.”

Prince William forced to face Prince Harry during UK visit

Harry and Meghan are heading to Birmingham on July 6-7

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are set to land in the UK for a rare trip potentially along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, this week.

There has been growing speculation that during Sussex's first family trip to Britain in four years, Prince Harry and his family are expected to meet King Charles as the Duke continues to improve his relationship with his father, the monarch, after years of alienation.

However, when it comes to mending the relationship with older brother Prince William, this is not going to happen anytime soon, as disclosed by royal sources.

The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers has disclosed the nature of the relationship between two brothers “the worst it has ever been” as Harry hurled various accusations at the Firm, hurting the feelings of William.

The former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also revealed that the Prince of Wales would try his best to avoid meeting and ignoring Harry’s visit, but such efforts would not be so easy.

“I think William has worked hard at simply putting Harry out of his mind so that he can focus on his family and his job. But now, with all the headlines and speculation about the visit, he can’t really avoid it. It’s the school holidays, so William and the family can presumably take refuge somewhere away from all the hullabaloo,” Jennie added.

Speaking about the chances of meeting with each other, Jennie ruled out any such possibility, calling it unlikely Harry and William will see each other during the trip due to ongoing tensions.

“But if the visit does go ahead and the children meet the King, it could conceivably be the start of a thaw in the ice between William and Harry. But I wouldn’t take any bets on it.”

The major issue at the core of this rift is “trust” which William lost after the allegations hurled at Catherine by the Sussexes. And it is highly improbable for William to forgive his brother.

A highly anticipated reunion between the King and his son's family could be the catalyst for healing the royal rift.

“And, in the end, it will be up to William to decide whether he wants to patch things up with his brother. I suppose it could start with the odd text or birthday card one day. But as I have said, trust is the important factor here. And, as yet, I do not think that William trusts Harry or Meghan.”