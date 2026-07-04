Deadly heat wave forces 4th of July event cancellations in Washington, Philadelphia and Colorado

Extreme scorching heat wave has disrupted America's 250th independence celebrations on 4th of July, leading to the cancellation of events across the US.

For instance, the events cancelled due to scorching heat include Philadelphia’s Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade and various festivities across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Colorado.

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Even in Washington DC, some cancellations have also been reported. The "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall was temporarily shut down after multiple attendees suffered heat-related illnesses. Similarly, the Washington Monument was closed to the public and the entry of the public was delayed by several hours for “A Capitol Fourth” concert.

"As much as this decision pains everyone inside our organisation, we simply cannot host an event of this size and scale under these dangerous heat conditions," Michael DelBene, the CEO of parade organiser Wawa Welcome America, said in a statement to the BBC.

During the brutal heat wave driven by the record-shattering temperatures, several people also experienced “heat-related illnesses.” According to a spokesperson from the DC Fire and EMS Department, at least 11 people were hospitalized in midst of high temperatures.

Over 165 million people were affected by heightened temperatures across the US East Coast and Midwest. Cities like Washington and Philadelphia faced temperatures reaching as high as 104°F (40°C), with humidity pushing the "feels like" temperature over 110°F.

The extreme heat spell is expected to continue throughout the week. So, given the dangerous heat conditions, organizers justified that the cancellations were necessary.