Record-breaking US heat wave disrupts Fourth of July celebrations, CDC issues warning

The extreme weather has also forced changes to holiday events.

A dangerous heat wave continued to grip the eastern United States on Friday, bringing record-breaking temperatures, a rise in heat-related emergency room visits and disruptions to Fourth of July celebrations.

According to CNN, more than a dozen locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast broke or daily temperature records, including Washington, DC, where the mercury reached 102F, surpassing a record set in 1872.

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According to CNN, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported "extremely high rates of heat-related illness" across parts of the Northeast on Thursday.

The intense heat is expected to continue on Saturday, with Washington forecast to reach 102F again, potentially making it the city's hottest Fourth of July on record.

New York City and Philadelphia are also expected to approach 100F, with heat index values near 105F.

Authorities also confirmed at least one heat-related death. A 68-year-old man in Pennsylvania died after working outdoors, with the Berks County Coroner's Office stating the cause was a heart attack caused by strain "due to heat exhaustion", CNN reported.

The extreme weather has also forced changes to holiday events. Washington's Fourth of July parade was cancelled because of the heat, while President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair delayed its opening by two hours.

Philadelphia also cancelled its Independence Day parade, which had been expected to be one of the largest in the country.