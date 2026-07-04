Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to miss Saturday after leaving game with biceps issue

He was replaced in the seventh inning after experiencing discomfort while swinging in the previous at-bat.

Shohei Ohtani will miss Saturday's game after leaving the Los Angeles Dodgerss' 4-3 comeback victory over the San Diego Padres with right biceps tightness.

According to ESPN, the two-way star threw a season-high 110 pitches across six innings on Friday, striking out nine while allowing three runs.

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However, he was replaced in the seventh inning after experiencing discomfort while swinging in the previous at-bat.

Ohtani said he had experienced a similar issue earlier this season: "It went away relatively quickly. So I expect that to happen again."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described the substitution as a precaution and said the injury appeared to affect Ohtani only when batting.

"He's dealt with it before. He's a quick healer and finds a way to get back. But I do think that for us to read and react and hear what his body is telling him is really important, given the toll it takes on his body to be a two-way player,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said the team could consider giving Ohtani additional time away from pitching before the All-Star break.

"I think it should be on the table. Obviously we're not going to make that decision right now. But anything should be on the table, certainly," Roberts said.