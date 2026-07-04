Argentina avoid historic World Cup upset with extra-time win over Cape Verde

Argentina narrowly avoided one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history after beating Cape Verde 3-2 following extra time to secure a place in the last 16, ESPN reported.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half with his seventh goal of the tournament, but Deroy Duarte levelled after the break to send the match into extra time.

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Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina's lead early in the additional period before Cape Verde struck again through Sidny Cabral, whose curling effort into the top corner brought the African debutants level for a second time.

The defending champions finally secured victory in the 111th minute when Cristian Romero headed home from a Messi corner, with the ball taking a decisive deflection off Diney Borges before crossing the line.

Cape Verde nearly forced a penalty shootout late on, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a crucial save to deny Cabral from a free kick and preserve his side's advantage.

According to ESPN, Cape Verde, ranked 67th in the world, pushed top-ranked Argentina to the limit and came close to producing one of the greatest World Cup shocks on record.

Goalkeeper Vozinha also impressed with eight saves as the underdogs frustrated the reigning champions throughout the match.

The victory sent Argentina into the last 16, but Lionel Scaloni's side were forced to battle far harder than expected against a determined Cape Verde team that twice fought back to level the score.