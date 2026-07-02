Why Man City broke the bank to sign Elliot Anderson
Anderson has become a significant player for Forest and has started every game for Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup this year
Elliot Anderson is all set to make history by becoming one of the most expensive British players as the midfielder’s impending £116m move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest surpasses previous records.
On Thursday, City confirmed that they had struck a deal with Forest to sign Anderson after his participation at the World Cup. Fans are waiting for Anderson who will arrive at the Etihad Stadium as their record signing.
Anderson remarkably completed a significant number of (2,038) passes than anyone else, and also led the position with 376 line-breaking passes.
On the other hand, he covered 411km across the Premier League season while his 1,895 high-intensity interval training ranked second among midfielders. No doubt, Anderson’s numbers explained why the City is prepared to invest so heavily. The challenge now is integrating his style of play into one of the world’s most demanding teams.
Additionally, if Anderson can reproduce anything close to his Forest levels amidst plans to monopolize control of matches every week, breaking the record fee may soon be less exceptional than it is today.
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