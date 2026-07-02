White House prepares voluntary standards for advanced AI releases

The US government has taken a significant step to advance negotiations with AI companies to create voluntary standards for the release of new models, with an official announcement possible in the coming week, according to details revealed by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The primary motive behind this framework is to establish benchmarks and timelines for advanced models while clarifying who can have access both in the United States and abroad.

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Washington has strengthened supervision of new model releases to flag risks in the wake of growing concerns over how advanced AI could be exploited by China, Russia and other countries.

Earlier, President Trump issued an executive order authorizing an agency to work with leading AI developers to test advanced models before their release. Google has already been in talks with the government prior to the release of coding models with more advanced functionalities.

The company was also involved in broader discussions over maintaining industry quality standards up to the mark.

In a significant move, today OpenAI has reportedly presented an idea of handing the US government a 5% stake in the company, signaling a major shift as AI firms face enhanced scrutiny over taking advantage of the model's capabilities in Washington.

According to the given proposal, OpenAI has suggested that other US companies also hand over an ownership share but it remains unclear whether the other companies would agree.

The US Commerce Department on Tuesday lifted export controls on Anthropic’s most advanced Fable and Mythos models just weeks after ordering their suspension over geopolitical risks.

It is pertinent to mention here the company last week delayed the official public launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government’s request, restricting access to a small group of approved collaborators.