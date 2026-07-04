Did Ronaldo say 'Bismillah' or 'vais marcar'? Viral World Cup moment explained

Cristiano Ronaldo's quiet words before scoring a crucial penalty for Portugal against Croatia have sparked widespread debate online, with fans divided over what the football star said moments before taking the spot kick, Euronews reported.

The close-up moment, broadcast live during Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup victory on Friday, quickly went viral across social media.

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Many Arabic-speaking fans believe Ronaldo whispered "Bismillah" twice before taking the penalty.

The phrase, meaning "In the Name of God", is commonly used by Muslims before beginning an important task in the hope of receiving God's guidance and blessing.

Others, particularly in Portugal, argued the Al Nassr forward instead said "vamos la" ("come on") or "vais marcar" ("you will score"), suggesting he was motivating himself before taking the kick.

According to Euronews, the debate gained momentum across the Middle East, where Ronaldo has enjoyed huge popularity since joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in 2022.

The outlet said its journalists in Doha, Dubai and its Arabic service believed Ronaldo had said "Bismillah", noting he has reportedly used the phrase before matches in Saudi Arabia.

However, some social media users disagreed, arguing that Ronaldo was simply repeating his usual Portuguese pre-penalty routine.

The Portugal captain celebrated his side's victory with supporters after helping send his team into the World Cup quarter-finals, Euronews reported.