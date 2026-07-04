Trevor Rogers and Samuel Basallo lead Orioles past Reds 3-0

Samuel Basallo hit a two-run home run and Trevor Rogers delivered five solid innings as the Baltimore Orioles secured a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, according to AP.

Baltimore took an early lead in the opening inning after successfully executing a double steal. Gunnar Henderson scored when Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson's throw to third sailed into left field for an error.

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Basallo extended the advantage in the third inning with his 13th home run of the season off Reds starter Brady Singer, giving the Orioles a 3-0 lead.

Rogers improved to 6-7 after allowing just two hits and striking out four across five innings .

Rico Garcia pitched two innings in relief before Yennier Cano worked the eighth and Tyler Wells closed the game with a scoreless ninth to earn his first save since September 2023 , following Ryan Helsley's placement on the injured list before the game.

Singer fell to 3-8 after giving up three runs, two of them earned, over five innings while striking out six.

The two-run blast from Basallo marked the 20th home run Singer has surrendered in 17 starts this season, surpassing the 19 he allowed across 32 outings last year.

Despite the defeat, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz recorded his 150th career stolen base, becoming Cincinnati's youngest player since 1900 to reach the milestone.