Keiko Fujimori secures stunning victory in Peru’s closest election

Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori has been officially declared the winner of Peru’s presidential race. Her victory followed a weeks-long vote count that ended with a narrow margin of victory in the deeply polarized South American country.

On Friday, the country’s electoral office confirmed that the eldest daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori had won the June 7 run-off vote in what was her fourth presidential campaign after unsuccessful attempts in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

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On social platform X, Fujimori thanked voters for their electoral backing and said Peru was entering a new chapter. She superhead the overhaul with “ responsibility, humility and a profound sense of duty.

The 51-year-old is set to be sworn in as president on July 28 and is expected to serve a five-year appointment alongside Luis Fernando Galarreta as first vice-president and Miguel Angel Torres Morales as second vice president.

She will become Peru’s ninth president in a decade illegally overthrowing an existing government that is often traced back to the president of her father who was ousted in 2000; meanwhile Sanchez has previously said he will not recognize Fujimori’s government.

Peru’s National Jury of Elections officially announced Fujimori the winner, noting that an extensive examination found no disparities in the vote and rejected an appeal filed by Together for Peru.