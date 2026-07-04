Why Trump’s campaign-style rally for America’s 250th anniversary is sparking debate

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump marked the country's 250th anniversary with a political rally that packed the National Mall in Washington, capping off a weeks-long celebration that has been subject to public dispute.

Americans are all set to celebrate the public holiday with fireworks and parades. To mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence from Britain on July 4, 1776; meanwhile this year festivities feature festive treats and a six-hour pop-music concert.

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The National Mall has generated considerable buzz this year after a wave of vandalism targeting the Reflecting Pool and memorials. Trump signed the “ Great American Outdoors Act Reauthorization” which builds on landmark legislation originally signed by the 45th and 47th presidents, and continues financial support in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The president has billed this evening amid the city’s cultural icons as “ the most spectacular Trump Rally of them all,” accompanied by military flyovers and a super-sized fireworks display.

Washington’s annual July 4 celebration commonly draws hundreds of thousands of people, who this year will have to grapple not only with enhanced security but also with the possibility of thunderstorms and temperatures that could top 100F.

Freedom 250 branding includes a faith rally anchored by conservative Christian speakers and multiple sporting events, including a unique lineup of mixed martial arts on the White House grounds for Trump’s 80th birthday and an IndyCar race in Washington scheduled for August.