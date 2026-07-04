Insider spills where Taylor Swift is now emotionally as she snubs Blake Lively on her wedding

Taylor Swift has reportedly ended her friendship with Blake Lively, shutting the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, out of her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce.

An insider has claimed Swift no longer wants people in her life who bring unnecessary stress and now prefers to surround herself with those she trusts.

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“Taylor’s in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace,” a source told Page Six.

“It’s a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn’t think it’s something that’s going to be fixed. As far as [Taylor’s] concerned, their friendship is done.”

The source alleged that Swift had once hoped to repair her friendship with Lively, but things changed as more issues surfaced over time.

"There was a point where Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all of this," the insider claimed. "But then more stuff kept happening and it just got harder to come back from."

The source added that when Swift was deciding who to invite to her wedding, she chose not to have "that kind of energy" around such an important occasion.

Instead of attending the wedding, Lively and her husband spent the day in Lake Placid, New York, supporting their six-year-old daughter, Betty, at a horse riding competition.

Reports of tension between Swift and Lively began after the singer became caught up in Lively's legal dispute with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

Swift was briefly subpoenaed as a witness before the request was later withdrawn. Court documents also included private text messages between Lively and Baldoni, in which the actress referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons" and later described them as her "most trusted partners."

Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the reported fallout. However, Lively's absence from the wedding has added to speculation that their once-close friendship has come to an end.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City in front of family, friends and a host of celebrity guests. The wedding did not include a traditional bridal party. Instead, Swift's brother Austin was her Man of Honor and Jason Kelce served as Travis' Best Man.