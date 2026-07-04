Pope Leo issues major appeal as America celebrates its 250th birthday

America is celebrating its 250th anniversary of Independence on 4th of July and in the midst of celebrations and festivities Pope Leo has issued a major appeal.

The Pope has appealed to the Americans to welcome immigrants and protect them as Trump’s anti-immigration policies are threatening the rights of migrants, in a letter sent to his home country.

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The recent request comes after Pope Leo visited Italy’s migrant frontline island of Lampedusa. Leo talked about Catholic value ⁠of defending life includes "welcoming, ⁠protecting and assisting immigrants."

"To receive (immigrants) with compassion and generosity is not only an act of charity, but also a ​recognition of the dignity that belongs to every human person," he told the United States.

Besides urging the American nation, the Pope also called on the European leaders to tackle the issue of migration with compassion and in an extensive manner.

He also requested to integrate immediate relief efforts “into a long-term strategic plan capable of receiving, protecting, supporting and integrating migrants.”

According to the Pope's speech, the native countries should also improve conditions so that fewer people feel compelled to leave.

Lampedusa is located between Malta, Tunisia and Sicily and is considered as the world’s deadliest migration route. According to the UN Refugee Agency, around 14,464 migrants arrived in Italy this year and half of them landed in Lampedusa.