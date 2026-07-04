Dog attacks woman after man attempt to help goes horribly wrong

An intervention by a man in a separate incident with his dog turned horribly wrong when his canine mauled a woman on the chest in Wolverhampton.

The local police began an investigation into the incident that took place on Broad Lane on June 12.

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According to West Midlands Police, a search for the dog's owner is underway; it is believed to be a Belgian Malinois, which attacked the woman.

Reportedly, the man – a white man in his 30s, described as thin with short hair – was driving a white van.

In a separate incident, a British woman may face a lifetime ban on owning a pet.

According to reports, Paula Blackwood allegedly left her American Akita named Carla in a searing 35°C temperature, tied to a lamppost, and went to Egypt for a week.

The pet somehow managed to get out of the harness and ran toward the road, only to be rescued by passersby.

Wiltshire Council’s Public Protection Service has taken the dog into their care.

Blackwood, meanwhile, is likely to face animal cruelty charges when she returns to the UK.