Luka Modric has never beaten Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's what it means
Luka Modric’s record is abysmal against Cristiano Ronaldo in head-to-head matches
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric played side by side for years.
Yet, now they see themselves in a knockout face-off between Portugal and Croatia in the World Cup.
But as data shows, the Portuguese striker has a clear edge over his former Real Madrid teammate, according to Heavy.
In 10 matches where the two legendary players were on opposite teams, Ronaldo has won 9 and 1 ended in a draw.
This one-way traffic left Modric yet to taste his first victory against the megastar athlete - given this World Cup could possibly be his final appearance, turning the stakes high.
A day before the match, Portugal’s midfielder Vitinha said, "I've had the privilege of sharing a dressing room and daily life with Cristiano.”
"That's been a pleasure. I'd have liked to spend more time with Luka Modric as well,” he shared.
Vitinha continued, "From what little I've seen, he seems like a very kind and friendly person.”
“But tomorrow, one of those journeys has to come to an end. And I hope it's Luka Modric's."
To take a snapshot, Modric and Ronaldo won four Champions League titles while playing for six years in Real Madrid.
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