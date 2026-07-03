Zohran Mamdani 78-degree AC rule gets viral but that's not the full story

Zohran Mamdani 78-degree AC rule gets viral but that's not full story

New York is under the spell of a heatwave. Its young mayor,, Zohran Mamdani, sprang into action and issued a new rule: turn the AC to 78 degrees.

He expanded emergency heat measures to taper off the impact of the searing sun.

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Forecasters warned the temperatures could soar to as high as 112 degrees.

In response, Mamdani took to X to share, "New York: it's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool.”

He advised the New Yorkers to "set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you're not using, and unplug what you can.”

While his administration will take various measures.

“Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment. A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved.”

“Let's ease demand — and get through the heat — together,” he penned.

Mamdani’s post went viral, but for all the wrong reasons in conservative circles.

Spencer Pratt, an ex-hopeful for the Los Angeles mayoral candidacy, wrote, "Show us your thermostat, commie.”

Dave Portnoy, who is the founder of Barstool Sports, said, "78 degrees??? "Welcome to communism people! Hope you enjoy! "

In addition to pundits, politicians from across the aisle also slammed Mamdani on his new instructions.

"Welcome to socialism, where the government demands you turn your house into a sauna because they can't plan for the super unpredictable fact that it tends to get hot in the summer," said Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, on X.

Similarly, Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote, "Turns out socialism actually isn’t free.”