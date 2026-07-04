King Charles, Queen Camilla look back on historic US visit to mark independence

King Charles and Queen Camilla have marked the United States' 250th Independence Day with a warm message.

On behalf of the King and Queen, the official Instagram handle of the British royal family shared a video clip, wishing Americans a happy 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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The video clip reflected on King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to the US earlier this year.

In the caption, the palace wrote, "Today, America celebrates their 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence - it was great to celebrate this milestone with you all earlier in the year!"

"In April, Their Majesties travelled to Washington DC, New York and Virginia on a State Visit to the United States in recognition of the occasion," it added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded a four-day US state visit from April 27 to April 30, 2026 to mark America's 250th anniversary. The tour of the Majesties spanned Washington, D.C., New York City, and Virginia, featuring events like a White House state dinner, a joint address to Congress, and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

For their visit, the King and the Queen were received by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House after they arrived.