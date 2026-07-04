Kathie Lee Gifford shares how she accidentally changed Kris Jenner's life forever
Kathie Lee Gifford reveals an unexpected role she played in launching the Kardashians
Kathie Lee Gifford reflected on her decades-long friendship with Kris Jenner.
In an interview with People Magazine, Gifford shared that she played an unexpected role in the creation of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
She said, "I've been friends with Kris for 50 years, since she was 20 and I was 22."
Adding, "We went to the same Bible study together back then."
Gifford recalled that in 2000s she was offered a reality show about her family, but the camera crew following Jenner's family instead. "I said, 'No, I need a private place to go home to.'"
"I talk about my family enough. I don't want a camera crew every day of my life. I said, 'But you know who you should do? You should do the Kardashians and Jenners clan.'
"Every time I went to her house, in one door is coming the Jackson 5, and going out the other door is Wayne Gretzky, then Heidi Klum. Their life is insanity," Gifford shared.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007 and ran from 20 seasons before the family launched The Kardashians on Hulu in 2022.
"She's on camera going, 'I owe Kathie Lee my whole career' I get blamed for it sometimes!" Gifford joked.
Now, Kris Jenner serves as executive producer of Kathie Lee Gifford's upcoming documentary.
The documentary explores the former Today host's career highs and personal challenges.
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