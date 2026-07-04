YouTube warns UK creators over government’s new content control rules

The UK government is facing backlash over its proposed YouTube algorithmic changes, sparking fears of state-controlled content.

The controversy stems from Britain's plans for a public consultation entitled “Watch this space: A new strategic direction for UK media,” revealing a shift in how audiences consume news.

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Public service broadcasters, including ITV, BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5, raised the concerns of growing influence of algorithm-driven social media content over high-quality journalism.

To tackle this issue, the government is exploring the ways to increase the prominence of these broadcasters on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. As per the administration, the primary objective of algorithmic changes is to ensure that authoritative news remains accessible to the public in transparent ways.

But, the changes have ignited backlash online as YouTube also issued alerts to content creators about the changed discoverability of their content.

“Proposed UK rules could control your feed. Keep YouTube Yours.” The message invites creators to learn more information about the proposed rules and submit their responses to the government,” the statement reads.

“YouTube has always operated on the principle that every creator gets a fair shot. But new UK proposals could change that – requiring us to put some channels above others. This could severely limit your channel’s ability to grow. #KeepYouTubeYours, “ it added.

Speaking about the potential impacts of these changes, YouTube declared that the platform would be compelled to “to give a privileged position to mainstream outlets,” thereby throttling the audience reach of other content.

Netizens are also slamming the rules over the government’s efforts to control the narrative. One user wrote, “It's all so tiresome, what's the end goal here ? Just a constant gradual reduction in our freedoms and the ability to make our own decisions and minds? This leads nowhere but segregation, division and oppression.”

Another one wrote, “Perhaps the British Government should launch its own social media channel and butt out of everyone else's.”

The third one commented, “Freedom of speech is yet again being attacked.”

Creators must submit their proposals via the official UK Government website response form no later than August 31.